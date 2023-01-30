Points of Light: Enniskillen woman recognised for voluntary work by PM
- Published
A woman from Enniskillen who has helped 12,000 people across Northern Ireland through her 'Kindness Postbox' scheme has received the prime minister's daily Points of Light award.
The award recognises volunteers who are making a change in their community.
Nuala O'Toole set up the scheme during the pandemic to link schoolchildren with isolated care-home residents.
The children would post letters and cards in a specially designed Kindness Postbox to be sent to care homes.
At Christmas more than 3,000 cards and letters were sent to combat loneliness.
In a personal letter to Ms O'Toole, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to thank her for the "many small acts of kindness" she had inspired through the scheme.
'It could not be more fitting'
"Your initiative has seen thousands of letters, cards and drawings shared between school children and care home residents across Northern Ireland and far beyond," he said.
"Every day, I write to someone in our country to thank them for their service to others by naming them as a Point of Light.
"It could not be more fitting that today I am posting a letter to you."
Ms O'Toole said she was absolutely thrilled to receive the award on behalf of all the individuals who make the project work.
"If you can make one small difference in one person's life for one minute, do that," she said.
Since the scheme was launched there are now 23 Kindness Postbox groups and 50 post boxes across Northern Ireland as well as an international group set up in Australia.
Special deliveries for Ukraine
In 2022, Ms O'Toole coordinated a special posting of letters and artwork to children in Ukraine to help provide comfort and messages of support following the Russian invasion.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris congratulated Ms O'Toole and said the award was well deserved.
"The comfort and hope she has brought to people in Northern Ireland, and children in Ukraine, has brightened their lives during difficult times and I am proud to see her receive this fantastic recognition," Mr Heaton-Harris said.