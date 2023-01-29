Strabane: Police officers injured after patrol car rammed
- Published
Two police officers have been injured after their patrol car was rammed by a car in Strabane on Saturday.
It happened when officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured blue Ford Focus at 22:10 GMT in Lifford Road.
The car failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police car and fleeing across the border.
The officers were unable to continue their patrol duties and their car was damaged.
Police said the car was unusable for the foreseeable.
"This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries," said Sgt McDermott.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police urgently via 101."