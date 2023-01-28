Natalie McNally: Hundreds gather at Lurgan rally
- Published
Hundreds of people are gathering in Lurgan for a rally in memory of Natalie McNally, as police renew their appeal for information into her murder.
The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green on 18 December.
Three arrests have been made but no-one has been charged in connection with the murder.
Police have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.
The rally, in Lurgan Park, has been organised by the National Womens' Council (NWC).
Many people are wearing pink or blue and carrying placards reading: "She was only at home".
Ms McNally's parents are also in attendance, as well as her brothers.
Speaking ahead of the rally, Ms McNally's brother Niall McNally said she was a strong voice for women.
"It's unthinkable what's happened to her," he said.
"We're asking people across the island to have a look at the CCTV footage the PSNI have released to help identify the suspect."
The CCTV footage, previously released by police, shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday 18 December and leaving again at 21:30.
One of the organisers of the rally, Rachel Coyle, said violence against women was a scourge on our society.
"The rally will show that people have had enough," she said.
"The tide is turning. Violence against women must end."
The rally comes as police issued a renewed appeal for information into Ms McNally's murder.
Police have previously said they believe Ms McNally knew her killer and they had an existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuiness said he was committed to finding answers for Natalie's heartbroken family.
"I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie's family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation," he said.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about Ms McNally's killing.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan
SUNDAY 8 JANUARY
- Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's death
FRIDAY 13 JANUARY
- A 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Ms McNally's murder was released on bail