Shankill Road: Masked gang armed with baseball bats damage pub
- Published
A group of masked men caused extensive damage to a bar on the Shankill Road on Friday, police have said.
About 20 men, some armed with baseball bats, entered the Belfast bar at about 19:15 GMT.
A number of windows and televisions were smashed inside the bar during the incident before the group left.
No-one was injured during the incident. Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.