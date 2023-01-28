Shankill Road: Masked gang armed with baseball bats damage pub

A group of masked men caused extensive damage to a bar on the Shankill Road on Friday, police have said.

About 20 men, some armed with baseball bats, entered the Belfast bar at about 19:15 GMT.

A number of windows and televisions were smashed inside the bar during the incident before the group left.

No-one was injured during the incident. Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

