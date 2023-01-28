Alex Easton's parents' funeral takes place in Bangor
Politicians gathered for the funeral of Alex Easton's parents, who died following a fire at their Bangor home.
The independent unionist assembly member's mother and father, who were both in their 80s, died on Monday.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill attended the service for Alec and Ann Easton in Bangor Abbey.
Canon Christopher Easton, the couple's other son, said: "This is not at all how I ever imagined this day would be."
"Mum and Dad met and married in their late teens and they were together ever after that," he told mourners.
He said they had a long and eventful life together.
North Down MP Stephen Farry, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey and TUV leader Jim Allister were among the mourners.
Several members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), of which Alex Easton was formerly a member, were also in the congregation.
Canon Easton, the rector of Armoy, said his father was born in South Africa and moved to Belfast to Harland and Wolff on an apprenticeship as an engineer.
He added that his mother worked in the Ulster Bank in Belfast and said his parents met "quite literally over the counter in the bank".
Alex Easton expressed gratitude to the emergency services including the police and the fire service who had tried to save his parents.
"You will forever be in our hearts for what you tried to do for us," he said.
He also thanked his parents' carers and the people who had sent him and his family "such kind messages".
The couple also had a daughter, Lorraine.
The rector of Bangor Abbey, Canon Ronnie Nesbitt, opened the service.
"For their family, especially for Chris, Lorraine and Alex, it has been a grievous loss indeed but one that is perhaps made a little bit more bearable by your presence here and the many expressions of love and care they have been receiving over these past days," he said.