Flybe: Passenger frustration after airline cancels all flights
- Published
Flybe passengers are facing chaos and frustration after the airline went into administration.
Flybe had only restarted operations last April after collapsing in 2020, and now passengers are again left disappointed and forking out for alternative travel.
Belfast City Airport houses the highest number of Flybe staff in the UK, with 138 employees.
The airport's chief executive said the news was disappointing and unexpected.
The news came in the early hours of Saturday morning - the first flight out of Belfast City Airport was for Newcastle and it was due to leave at 07:00 GMT.
Chris Donnelly was scheduled to fly from Belfast City to Heathrow at 07:25.
At 03:07 he received an email from Flybe which said the company had gone into administration and his flight had been cancelled - it also advised passengers not to travel to the airport.
Mr Donnelly, a school principal and political commentator, was on his way to the airport when he saw the email.
He was able to book an alternative flight from Belfast to Gatwick, but doing so at short notice was inconvenient.
Mr Donnelly added he had booked train tickets from Heathrow into central London costing £50, which were of no use to him now.
One woman on Twitter said her daughter had been due to fly back to university from Belfast City on Saturday and had just spent nearly £200 on an alternative option.
"And, just like last time, they were still taking peoples' money up until the day before," she wrote. "Absolutely disgusting treatment of staff and customers."
Flybe operated 10 routes from Belfast City including services to Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow and Amsterdam.
This version of Flybe only began operating in April last year, it had been bought out of administration after collapsing under previous owners at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Then it was a potentially existential event for the City Airport.
Flybe was its biggest operator and with pandemic restrictions taking a grip it was unclear when or if Flybe would be replaced.
This time is different. IAG, with its Aer Lingus and BA brands, is now the main customer of the airport.
And on eight of Flybe's 10 routes the airport already offers an alternative carrier.
However there must now be a question whether an independent UK regional airline in the Flybe mould is now viable.
If not it could mean less competition and ultimately higher prices for customers.
The Independent's travel correspondent Simon Calder said customers should "almost certainly" get their money back from their card issuer or travel agent.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "Of course finding alternative flights is going to be a problem, and they are going to be more expensive than the ones they originally bought with Flybe."
Matthew Hall, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, said their thoughts were with Flybe employees and passengers affected by the "disappointing and unexpected" news.
"Passengers booked on Flybe flights should not travel to the airport and should seek further advice from the Civil Aviation Authority," he said.
"Flybe operated 10 flights to and from Belfast City, eight of which are currently served by other carriers from our airport."
For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority's website.
The Consumer Council said it was important passengers knew their rights with regards to compensation and assistance, and pointed people to their website.