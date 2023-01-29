NI Education: Toolkit to help school leavers receive support
Every year thousands of students move from schools into further and higher education.
In addition to a new course in a new place, the move often comes with a fresh wave of freedoms, temptations and challenges.
Erin McCullough, a GCSE student at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, County Armagh, has ambitions of a career in medicine or law.
She knows a long road lies ahead.
"I find even now that I would get quite stressed about exams coming up - even though they are in five months," she said.
"But it is good to know that other people feel the same way that I feel and that there is support there if I need it."
The support she is talking about is a new Survival Toolkit launched at the Southern Regional College (SRC) in Newry.
It focuses on the social, academic and financial aspects of the move into further and higher education, and also directs young people towards relevant supports.
Coming back from mistakes
Launching the initiative was All-Ireland winning GAA footballer Oisín McConville who has spoken openly about the effect problem gambling had on his younger years.
Young people today face similar and new challenges, he said.
"A lot of what they hear is focused on education, exams, results and choices of further education," he said.
"I look at it a slightly different way in that the choices you make now aren't life defining. I made a lot of choices along the way that I wouldn't make if I had the opportunity now.
"It is making people aware that they will make a mistake along the way and still be able to come back from it."
The impact social media has had on younger generations has created a sentiment that previous mistakes can stay with a young person in the long term.
Mr McConville believes this needs to change.
"A lot of it is lost [the right to make mistakes] and that if you make one mistake it will stay with you for the rest of your life," he explained.
"How do you prevent that from happening? Education, talking to people about pitfalls and warning signs.
"That's what parents want to talk about.
"If we are talking about severe things like addictions, a kid who is taking drugs, gambling or drinking to excess - but kids need to hear that as well," Mr McConville continued.
"They need to know the signs as well because a lot of them don't really know until they are too deep into it."
Listening to the launch were Ronan Downey and Joe McLoughlin, who are both upper sixth pupils at St Mark's High School in Warrenpoint, County Down.
Both are planning their futures.
"I'll be going to university or to the SRC to further develop my education," Ronan said.
"Today opened up that there is a lot more to think about - such as the financial situations and mental health and that we have to take everything in to make sure everything is alright."
According to Joe, reassurance that challenges and setbacks can be overcome is also welcome.
"I'm not totally sure yet but I think I want to study special needs in university," he said.
"Oisín was very reassuring that in the end we will all find our own path and we'll be alright; that there is no point in worrying and that if you need help to speak out which I think was really helpful."