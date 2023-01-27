PSNI cuts: Victims charity warn that fewer crimes could be reported
Cuts to the police force could lead to fewer crimes being reported and investigations taking longer, a leading victims charity has said.
Victim Support NI's chief executive Janice Bunting said the cuts were "hugely concerning".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced on Thursday it will reduce its staff by 6%.
By March, there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer civilian staff.
The PSNI said it will not be recruiting new officers this year, so officers who leave the force will not be replaced.
The cuts will leave the PSNI with 6,700 officers, making it the smallest it has been since it was formed in 2001.
'Trauma gets worse'
Less police visibility and a reduced response time could lead to fewer people reporting crimes, Ms Bunting told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Visibility of police on the ground gives confidence to victims, they feel safer in their communities if they can see the police," she added.
Ms Bunting said victims' trauma could be prolonged as the cuts could also lead to investigations taking longer to be carried out.
"We are already in a criminal justice system where there are great delays in investigations in some areas of crime," she said.
"That exacerbates the victim's trauma the longer that process continues."
Retired detective John McVea told the programme that the cuts were not a surprise but that there was a "degree of sadness" that they were happening.
Mr McVea said he was concerned about paramilitaries who may try to "exploit" the situation.
"Knowing the history of Northern Ireland, paramilitaries have a habit of filling any voids that are left by any gaps in policing.
"We have made great inroads and great strides against paramilitaries so I suppose one of my concerns would be with less police on the streets there'll be less policing," he added.
What is being cut from the PSNI?
- 96 detectives investigating murder, terrorism, drugs and organised crime
- 97 operational support officers, including roads policing and specialist search and public order teams
- 75 neighbourhood police officers
- 115 police staff across other roles
Chief Constable Simon Byrne previously warned Stormont leaders of a "less visible and responsive police service" because of budget constraints.
In a statement on Thursday the PSNI said: "We will have a funding shortfall of around £80m by March this year and envisage bigger shortfalls in the years to come.
"As a result the police service is going to shrink over the next three years."
The Police Federation of Northern Ireland, which represents rank-and-file officers, has called for an "all-out campaign to fight deep and damaging cuts in the police budget".
The federation's chair Liam Kelly said: "This is shocking news and it will have a devastating effect on each and every police officer in Northern Ireland."