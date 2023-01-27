Enniskillen: Woman in her 70s dies in Killynure Crescent fire

A woman in her 70s has died in a house fire in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

The fire at the property at Killynure Crescent in the town happened on Thursday evening.

The police said they received reports of a fire at about 17:55 GMT and went to the scene along with other emergency services.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene," Det Insp Winters said.

