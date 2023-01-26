Portadown gas leak: Homes evacuated and roads closed
- Published
A number of residents have been moved from their homes in Portadown, County Armagh, due to a gas leak.
Road closures are in place at Bridge Street in the town, and police and emergency services are in attendance.
The public has been asked to avoid the area if possible.
Police said that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council had opened Portadown Town Hall for those residents who have been moved from their homes.
Police are still working with our partner agencies to resolve the ongoing gas leak in Bridge Street, Portadown.— Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) January 26, 2023
We thank you for your patience and can advise ABC Council have opened Portadown Town Hall for those persons currently evacuated.#WeCareWeListenWeAct pic.twitter.com/fdEUf2NkRH
