Murderers Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland arrested in Newry
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland on the run after absconding while on temporary release from jail have been arrested.
Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon.
McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997.
They had been last seen at Lanyon Place train station in Belfast at about 13:45 GMT on Saturday.
According to the Department of Justice, McDonagh was on a pre-release scheme and McParland was on pre-release testing.