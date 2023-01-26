PSNI: More than 400 jobs to be cut by March
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has announced a 6% reduction in its number of staff.
By March there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer staff.
The PSNI, which said it was to freeze recruitment this year, has about 6,800 officers.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne previously warned Stormont leaders of a "smaller, less visible, accessible and responsive police service" because of financial constraints.
In a statement on Thursday the PSNI said: "We have previously made clear that we will have a funding shortfall of around £80m by March this year and envisage bigger shortfalls in the years to come.
"As a result the police service is going to shrink over the next three years."
"By March there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer staff, a reduction of nearly 6%.
"We will then have 6,699 full time officers.
"This is 800 officers fewer that the commitment made in the New Decade New Approach Agreement and the lowest officer numbers since the Police Service of Northern Ireland was formed."
"The message we delivered today is a bleak one. Inevitably with less police there will be less policing."
The PSNI is largely funded through the Department of Justice and about 80% of the force's allocation goes towards staff operating costs.
All Northern Ireland political parties committed to a force of 7,500 in the New Decade, New Approach agreement over three years ago.