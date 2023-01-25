North Down coastal path plan may hit the rocks
Plans for a new 20-mile greenway along the County Down coast could be put on hold after calls for the project to be scrapped.
It would involve upgrading and widening parts of the path between Holywood and Donaghadee at a cost of about £7m.
There have been complaints over how Ards and North Down Council has handled the project.
On Tuesday, dozens of people were locked outside a public meeting in Bangor due to limited space available.
Ulster Unionist Party assembly member Alan Chambers said at least 150 people were unable to get in.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "Someone made a very bad call in anticipating the numbers."
The Alliance Party, which is the second largest party on the council, branded the consultation exercise "botched".
It holds 10 of the 40 seats on the council, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) being the largest party with 13 seats.
North Down Alliance assembly member Andrew Muir said: "It's time council drew a line under matters, withdrew the [planning] application and reported back on what I feel are countless lessons to be learnt."
But the council has defended its actions.
"The council is committed to giving all those who wish to voice their opinions on the Kinnegar to Donaghadee Greenway proposal an opportunity to do so," a spokesperson said.
"Two public meetings have taken place to date in venues with a capacity of around 100, with another planned for Holywood on 1 February.
"Given the level of public interest, council officers are working to find a suitable large capacity venue for a further session (or sessions) within the next two weeks."
Details of further sessions would be shared on social media when they confirmed, it added.
Plans for the new greenway have divided opinion in the area.
Supporters have said it would enhance the health and well-being of the area and attract more visitors.
But opponents have voiced safety and environmental concerns, particularly around a potential increased level of cycling on the path.
More details of the proposed greenway are on the Ards and North Down Council website.
It states that the maximum width of the path would be four metres, and the majority of the existing path - 59% - would not need to be widened.
The next full meeting of the council will be held on Thursday night.