Drink and drug driving: PSNI make 308 arrests in festive period
- Published
Police arrested 308 people on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences over the festive period.
It was an increase from 299 arrests in the same period the previous year.
Of those arrested between 1 December and 1 January, the youngest person was 16 and the oldest was 83.
The highest blood alcohol reading recorded was 157mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than four times the legal limit of 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Supt Gary Busch said it was disappointing that a minority of people continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"When we launched our winter drink and drug drive operation, we warned drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving," he said.
"Unfortunately, 308 people ignored our warning. They now find themselves facing the prospect of starting the new year with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and possibly their career.