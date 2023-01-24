Oscars: An Irish Goodbye nominated in short film category
- Published
Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category.
Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been nominated for Best International Feature Film.
The Banshees Of Inisherin, meanwhile, has nine nominations, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell.
Martin McDonagh was also nominated for Best Director for Banshees, which is up for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards.
Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells a story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.
The film was shot on location in Templepatrick, Londonderry and Saintfield.
As well as being nominated in the short film category, it has been nominated for a Bafta for Best British Short Film.
The Northern Ireland Screen funded film is a black comedy set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland.
Speaking to BBC News NI shortly after the nomination was announced, director and co-writer Ross White said he was blown away.
"The Oscars are a thing that I have grown up watching and are almost like the pinnacle for any aspiring film-maker," he said.
"I really can't believe it and I am just so proud of the whole team, because a short film really is a labour of love.
"Everyone, absolutely everyone, put their heart and soul into this film and there was so much enthusiasm and love put into it, I think that's what is maybe resonating with audiences."
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two friends who fall out after one decides to abruptly end their relationship.
The film sees Farrell reunite with director McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson.
The trio previously worked together on the 2007 cult film In Bruges.
Kerry Condon been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role, while Gleeson and Barry Keoghan both picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the film.
It has also been nominated for best original score, and for best original screenplay.
An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the first Irish language title to be on the shortlist for Best International Feature Film, a category formerly named Best Foreign Language Film.
Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, the film is adapted from Claire Keegan's 2010 book Foster.
The film is set in 1981 and tells the story of a nine-year-old girl sent to live with relatives in 1980s Ireland.
It follows Cáit, who is withdrawn and neglected, but finally finds herself in a loving home for the first time.
The film has won over critics at numerous festivals, both in Ireland and abroad, after premiering at Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival).
An Cailín Ciúin picked up the audience award at Dublin International Film Festival and eight Irish Film and Television Academy and Awards (Iftas).
It was the first ever in the Irish language to win the Ifta for best film.