Free Derry Corner: Braille plaque unveiled at iconic site
- Published
A braille plaque has been unveiled at Free Derry Corner by the founder of the Children in Crossfire charity, Richard Moore.
Mr Moore, who was blinded by a rubber bullet as a child during the Troubles in 1972, unveiled it on Tuesday.
Free Derry Corner is a gable wall in the Bogside area with the words "You Are Now Entering Free Derry" painted across it.
The slogan was painted on the wall on the night of 5 January 1969.
The famous wall is the gable end of the now demolished terraced houses on the Lecky Road.
The mural has been painted several times over the years to promote different causes and charities.
Mr Moore told BBC Radio Foyle that the braille translation of "You Are Now Entering Free Derry", was part of the "wall for all" campaign.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday, Mr Moore said the plaque was about "raising awareness around issues relating to disabled people".
"I am there as a blind person representing many disabled people who feel socially excluded," he said.
What is Braille?
The writing system is based on variations of six raised dots, arranged in two columns of three.
Variations of the six dots represent the letters of the alphabet, punctuation, numbers and groups of letters.
Mr Moore lost his sight at the age of 10 when he was hit by a rubber bullet in Londonderry.
In 2007 he met the soldier who shot him. He has since maintained a friendship with Charles Inness, who he has come to forgive.
The braille translation is part of events to mark the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on marchers during a civil rights march in Derry on 30 January 1972.
It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles.
Mr Moore said he was very honoured to be a part of Bloody Sunday commemoration events.
His uncle Gerard McKinney was killed on Bloody Sunday when he was shot as he tried to make his way to safety.