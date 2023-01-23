Bangor: Parents of MLA Alex Easton die in house fire
- Published
A man and woman in their 80s have died in a house fire in Bangor, County Down.
The couple were the parents of independent unionist assembly member Alex Easton.
The fire, at Dellmount Park in the city, was reported at about 08:45 GMT on Monday.
Police said the victims were treated for injuries, but both died at the scene. They added that an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way.
In a Facebook post, Mr Easton said: "I can't believe I am having to say this but both my Mum and Dad have passed away,
"I don't know what to say, but I would ask that you give myself and my family time to process things and respect our privacy as we grieve."
He later told PA News: "The family deeply appreciate the work of the police service, fire service, ambulance service, air ambulance service and all emergency responders - we pay tribute to their professionalism and care.
"As a family we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received."
The fire service said that five fire appliances and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene on Monday morning.
The service's Aidan Jennings, said: "Firefighters rescued two people from the house and extinguished the fire.
"Paramedics administered first aid to the casualties, but tragically they died at the scene.
"Firefighters left the scene at 12.33pm and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation."
Three ambulances, a rapid response paramedic and the air ambulance also attended.
'Unimaginable grief'
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had spoken to Mr Easton, expressing his sympathies to him "at this time of unimaginable grief" and assuring him "of our prayerful support".
"The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss," he added.
The speaker of the assembly, Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey, said: "On behalf of myself and the assembly, I want to express my sympathies to Alex Easton and his family circle following the tragic death of Alex's parents.
"Words are simply insufficient in the aftermath of a heart-breaking loss such as this."