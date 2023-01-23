Bangor: Parents of MLA Alex Easton die in house fire
- Published
A man and woman in their 80s have died in a house fire in Bangor, County Down.
The couple were the parents of independent unionist assembly member Alex Easton.
The fire, at Dellmount Park in the city, was reported at about 08:45 GMT on Monday.
Police said the victims were treated for injuries, but both died at the scene. They added that an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way.
The fire service said that five fire appliances and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene on Monday morning.
Three ambulances, a rapid response paramedic and the air ambulance also attended.
In a Facebook post, Mr Easton said: "I can't believe I am having to say this but both my Mum and Dad have passed away,
"I don't know what to say, but I would ask that you give myself and my family time to process things and respect our privacy as we grieve."
'Unimaginable grief'
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had spoken to Mr Easton and "expressed my sympathies to him at this time of unimaginable grief and to assure him of our prayerful support".
"The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss," he added.
The speaker of the assembly, Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey, said: "On behalf of myself and the assembly, I want to express my sympathies to Alex Easton and his family circle following the tragic death of Alex's parents.
"Words are simply insufficient in the aftermath of a heart-breaking loss such as this."