Lyra McKee: Murder accused to stand trial over journalist's killing
- Published
Two men are to stand trial for the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry.
Peter Gearóid Cavanagh, 35, of Elmwood Terrace, and Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court, both in Londonderry, are charged with murdering Ms McKee in the city on 18 April 2019.
Both are also charged with offences relating to rioting on the night Ms McKee was shot dead.
They were released on continuing bail pending a trial date in Belfast.
Ms McKee was shot dead while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate.
The New IRA later said its members were responsible for the killing.
Six men from Derry are charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date. They are:
- Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Pinetrees
- Joe Campbell, 21, of Goshaden Cottages
- Kieran McCool, 53, of Ballymagowan Gardens
- Jude McCrory, 24, of Magowan Park
- Joseph Barr, 33, of Cecilia's Walk
- William Patrick Elliott, 56, of Ballymagowan Gardens
All eight men had appeared at a preliminary inquiry in the city last week.
On Monday, at Londonderry Magistrates' Court, the judge ruled that any matters that had arisen in preliminary inquiry were "clearly matters for the trial".
All eight men refused to answer when asked by the judge if they wished to call witnesses or make statements at this stage of the legal proceedings.
Meanwhile Mr Cavanagh has had his bail conditions changed so he can attend Bloody Sunday commemorations.