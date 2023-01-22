Claire Sugden: Confidence in policing 'decreasing' due to misconduct
Confidence in the police is decreasing as a result of officer misconduct cases, a former Stormont justice minister has said.
Claire Sugden was speaking after it emerged that nine PSNI officers had been sacked last year for misconduct related to sexual or domestic abuse.
There are also 74 ongoing cases, with 32 officers suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct.
Ms Sudgen said cases needed to be investigated quicker.
She also urged the chief constable, Simon Byrne, to "get a grip" on the issue.
The total includes some cases dating back years.
A tougher approach to disciplinary matters was promised by the PSNI a number of months ago.
'Bad apples'
Ms Sugden told BBC NI's Sunday Politics programme that police officers "should be held to a higher standard" given the nature of their role.
"It's a minority, but it's not an insignificant minority; indeed those bad apples are spoiling the cart," she said.
"Police are there to keep to us safe, they are there as someone that we should look up to.
"It is something that the chief constable, and indeed all forces right across the UK, need to get a grip of because it isn't giving confidence to policing."
Ms Sugden echoed comments made by another former justice minister, Naomi Long, that there should be a review of the practice of suspending officers on full pay during misconduct inquiries.
"When you chat to the public, and you hear that an officer has been suspended on full pay and finally dismissed after having behaved in this way, again it doesn't give confidence to the public," Ms Sugden said.
On Thursday, PSNI Supt Claire McGuigan said misconduct cases were being taken seriously.
"Just as we will pursue perpetrators of violence against women and girls in our communities, we are committed to rooting out those that may be in our own ranks," she told BBC News NI's Talkback programme.
"In terms of these figures, I'm sure this is quite alarming for people. I'm alarmed by it, my colleagues are alarmed by it," she explained.