Omagh: Two police officers injured in 'vicious attack'

Police tapeGetty Images

Two police officers have been treated in hospital after they were injured while responding to a disturbance in Omagh, County Tyrone.

It happened on the Tully Road at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

One officer was struck on the back of the head and another was knocked to the ground.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, while a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and grievous bodily harm.

Insp Long said: "This was a vicious attack on our officers who work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

