Nadia murder: Children's commissioner says lessons must be learned
- Published
Lessons must be learned from the murder of a five-year-old in Newtownabbey, the children's commissioner has said.
Koulla Yiasouma said work had to be done to ensure Nadia Zofia Kalinowska did not "die in vain".
Nadia died after being found injured at her family home at Fernagh Drive in December 2019.
On Thursday, her stepfather, 34-year-old Abdul Wahab, pleaded guilty to her murder.
The Pakistani national also pleaded guilty to two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent 24 hours before the child's death and on other occasions between July and December that year.
The judge, Mr Justice O'Hara, sentenced Wahab to life imprisonment.
A minimum period before he can be released will be set at a future date.
Ms Yiasouma told BBC NI it was normal after the initial shock of such a death to wonder if it could have been avoided.
"I hope that we didn't fail Nadia but she's dead and the person who killed her is now in prison and that's absolutely right", she said.
"If there may lessons to be learned, I am hoping in the coming months and probably up to a year we learn those lessons and we make sure she didn't die in vain."
'Reeling from the shock'
The abuse suffered by Nadia some time before her death has also raised questions about child safeguarding.
The Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland is made up of community and statuary bodies, such as the police and the health trusts with a remit to ensure the safety and protection of children.
Chairperson Bernie McNally said the board looked into such cases to see if there was anything that could or should have been done.
"We definitely try to learn any lessons that can be learned but at this moment in time I think we are all reeling from the shock at the brutality of the murder of this child", she said.
"We just have to step back for a moment and really think about this child and her last moments on this Earth, which were absolutely shocking."
Meanwhile, Margaret Gallagher of the NSPCC said: "It's of real concern when we don't see where we could have intervened in a child's life before it got to this point.
"We believe we have to learn from such cases. We must do everything we can to make sure we report concerns as early as possible."