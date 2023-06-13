Aslan singer Christy Dignan dies after long illness
Christy Dignam, the singer from Irish rock band Aslan, has died after a long illness.
His daughter Kiera announced his passing on behalf of the family in a Facebook post.
She said the family conveyed the news "with a broken heart".
"Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home, today 4pm Tuesday, June 13 2023 after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.
"We ask that you honour our family's need for privacy during this immensely painful period," the post said.
"Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person."
Irish President Michael D Higgins said Mr Dignam and his bandmates in Aslan had a "remarkable connection" with their audience.
"Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played," he said.
Mr Higgins said people in nearly every town in Ireland would have their own memories and "will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy".
In a tweet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Christy Dignam was "a true legend of Irish music".
"His brave and dignified battle with cancer inspired many," he said.
Christy Dignam was born in Dublin in May 1960 and grew up in Finglas, in the north of the city.
Best known as the singer of Irish rock band Aslan, he began his music career in 1980 with the band Meelah XVIII.
Narnia link
He formed Aslan in 1982 with fellow Dubliners Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey.
The band took their name from the lion in CS Lewis's series of Narnia books.
They went on to release six studio albums, the most recent in 2012.
Among their most successful singles were This Is; Crazy World; Where's the Sun and Shine a Light.
The group split up in 1988 before reuniting after what was intended to be a one-off charity gig in Finglas in 1993.
In a 2022 interview with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Dignam said: "From the time I can remember, I just wanted to sing. That's all I ever wanted to do.
"I remember, when I was 13 or 14, realising that just because I wanted to be a singer didn't mean I was going to be a singer. I had to make it happen."
'A bit of a Lazarus'
He overcame many battles during his life, including drug addiction, sexual abuse suffered as a child and debilitating bouts of depression.
Mr Dignam was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2013 and was initially told that he might have just a few months to live.
The disease causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.
In 2014 he told the Irish Mirror he was surprised to have made it to his 50s: "I was in a plane crash a couple of years ago, I struggled with drug addiction and now this cancer thing, so it is a bit of a Lazarus.
"That's three lives gone, I've six left."
He said that after the diagnosis the only thing that was important to him was to be with his family for a little bit longer.
"I have grandchildren now and I wanted to see their Communions and Confirmations - those little things that you want to be here for," he said.
Aslan had been due to tour the Republic of Ireland this summer as well as performing in Londonderry's Millennium Forum on 15 July.
But in statement on their social media pages, the other Aslan members said they were "devastated that all future shows will be cancelled" due to Mr Dignam's ill-health.
Mr Dignam leaves his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, who is also a singer, grandsons Cian and Jake and granddaughter Ava.