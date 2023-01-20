Shane Whitla murder: Kevin Conway appears in court
- Published
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Mr Whitla, 39, was shot in an alleyway near his home on 12 January before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed.
Police have said he was shot a number of times, including once in the back.
Kevin Conway, 25, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday. He denies murdering Mr Whitla.
Defence solicitor Peter Madden said his client "totally denied any involvement in this matter".
A detective constable told the court he could connect the accused to the murder charge.
District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Mr Conway into custody and he will appear again on 27 January.
On Thursday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.
The man has been taken to the Antrim Serious Crime suite for questioning.
On the same day, police were granted an extension of 27 hours for the further detention of a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
The funeral of Mr Whitla took place on Friday, with a requiem mass held at St Peter's Church in the town.