Anne Donaghy: Suspended Mid and East Antrim council chief resigns
- Published
The suspended chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is no longer employed by the local authority.
BBC News NI understands Anne Donaghy has resigned from the council on health grounds.
Council group leaders were officially told yesterday that she had left the council.
Ms Donaghy had been placed on a precautionary suspension since December 2021.
The council was carrying out an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment.
Ms Donaghy's lawyer at the time said she denied all unsubstantiated allegations.
It is understood she was being paid while she was suspended.
The former council chief was also taking legal action against her employer on disability grounds.
She further claimed discrimination on grounds of her sex, religious and political beliefs.
BBC News NI has contacted the council for comment.