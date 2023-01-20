Belfast City Council rates set for increase of 7.99%
Household rates in the Belfast City Council area are set to increase by 7.99% in 2023-24.
Councillors on the strategic policy and resources committee voted in favour of the increase at a meeting earlier.
The move still needs to be ratified at a sitting of full council on 1 February, but this is likely to happen.
The money generated by rates is used to pay for public services, with bills decided against the value of a property.
Rates are set at a regional level each year by Stormont and a rate is then also decided at a district level by each council in Northern Ireland.
The regional rate covers regional services such as hospitals and roads maintenance, while the district rate covers services like leisure centre facilities and waste management.
The rise follows on from a 2.99% increase in rates in Belfast for 2022-23.
Earlier this week, leaders of the five main political parties signed a joint letter calling on the Department of Communities permanent secretary Colum Boyle to increase financial support through the Rate Support Grant.
They said they had concerns ratepayers would face further financial pressure if councils increased rates.
The letter was also sent to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.