£600 energy vouchers: Post Office experiencing 'small number' of issues Published 1 hour ago

Image caption, The Post Office says it hopes to have the situation resolved as quickly as possible for people

The Post Office has said it is working to resolve issues with a "small number" of £600 energy vouchers.

It is understood a technical issue meant some customers were having problems redeeming their vouchers, which started to arrive this week.

The money is intended to help with energy bills but people can use the cash payment as they see fit.

The payment is being delivered by the UK government in the absence of Stormont.

About 500,000 households in Northern Ireland - those who pay quarterly for their energy or use pre-payment meters - are eligible for the voucher.

Households that pay their electricity bills by direct debit will see the £600 payment paid directly into their bank accounts.

The payment is made up of a £400 support payment announced last May, and an additional £200 because of the high proportion of homes here using heating oil.

The rollout will be staggered over the next four weeks and is estimated to be completed by the end of February.

SDLP assembly member Sinead McLaughlin said a number of her constituents in Londonderry were experiencing issues redeeming their payments.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The rollout will be staggered over the next four weeks and is estimated to be completed by the end of February

"After learning of these problems from a number of constituents today, I contacted Power NI on their behalf," Ms McLaughlin said.

She said that they confirmed that there is a "technical issue with the company's systems linking up with the Post Office".

"They reassured me that a team are currently working on rectifying the issues and hope to have the situation resolved as quickly as possible," she added.

'Working to resolve the situation'

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are aware of an issue with a small number of energy vouchers that have arrived with customers.

"We understand just how important this energy voucher support is for people and are urgently working to resolve the situation.

"We will issue an update as soon as we can."

How many vouchers have been issued so far?

BBC News NI has asked all five electricity suppliers how many vouchers and direct debit payments had been made so far.

Power NI, SSE Airtricity and Electric Ireland have yet to respond.

Budget Energy has said that it has issued just over 40,000 vouchers so far, and approximately 14,500 have been cashed to date.

They said the remainder are due to go out over the next three weeks.

Click Energy told BBC News NI that approximately a third of all vouchers had already been issued by the Post Office.

They said that of the issued vouchers, approximately a third had been redeemed and delivery of the rest of the vouchers by 28 February remained on track.

What do I need to bring?

That depends on how you want to receive the payment and what sort of customer you are:

You will need:

The voucher letter

Proof of address e.g. utility bill, bank statement, government letter

Photographic ID if you want to receive it as cash e.g. passport, driving licence

Your bank card if you want to pay the funds straight into your bank account

Your top up card or app if you are a keypad customer