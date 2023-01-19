Londonderry: Business badly damaged after car slides down hill
- Published
A car has slid down one of Londonderry's steepest streets and crashed into a Waterside business, just days after a similar crash involving another car.
There are now calls for safety measures at the junction between Barnewall Place and Spencer Road.
The latest crash happened at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday.
The driver, who was exiting Barnewall Place, was badly shaken and treated at the scene.
On Monday, a car crashed into a derelict unit next door.
The driver lost control at the same junction but was not injured.
It was one of 20 road crashes across Derry and Strabane on Monday and Tuesday, police have said
The road incidents came during a cold snap that has brought ice and snow to Northern Ireland, with the north west particularly badly affected.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been in place since Monday and runs until Friday morning.
It is just a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt, said Foyle assembly member Sinead McLaughlin, who called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to take action.
She said it was "a very near miss" for the driver and the business owners, who were opening their premises at the time.
BBC News NI has contacted the department for comment.
'So dangerous'
Ferdi Gul, who works nearby, witnessed both accidents at the junction.
He said, on Thursday, the driver had applied the brakes as he came to the bottom of Barnewall Place but lost control and crashed.
"It happened also on Monday evening, the same thing, the car came down the hill and he could not brake," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
Barber shop owners Paddy Burns, who also witnessed the crash, said the roads that run onto Spencer Road - some of the steepest in Derry - have been especially treacherous during the cold weather.
"These streets are so dangerous in the mornings. They're not salted at all," he said.
"On both occasions I am surprised no one has been hurt."