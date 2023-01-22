Tinnitus: Sufferers in Northern Ireland living with 'relentless noise'
A "relentless screeching" in both ears is the reality of every day life for Belfast man Liam Weldon.
Like an estimated 198,000 other adults in Northern Ireland, he lives with tinnitus.
The condition is described as a ringing in the ears, the sensation of hearing a sound with no external source and its impact on daily life can be huge.
Charity Tinnitus UK has warned an aging population means that number is likely to increase.
Mr Weldon first experienced tinnitus alongside hearing loss in 2018 whilst on holiday celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary.
He said living with severe hearing loss alongside tinnitus had been a nightmare.
"At the beginning my whole life was turned upside down as I didn't know what was actually happening to me," he said.
"My tinnitus was very hard to explain but I was experiencing loud screeching in both my ears - the noise was relentless."
What is tinnitus?
Tinnitus is the term used for hearing noises that do not come from an outside source.
Someone living with the condition can hear a range of noises from ringing, buzzing, whooshing or humming.
It can be linked to some form of hearing loss, conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders or multiple sclerosis or taking certain medicines.
Tinnitus is more common in those over 55, but people of any age can experience the condition.
Mr Weldon said the condition can be triggered by stress and is made worse in loud environments, which made him reluctant to leave the house when he first developed symptoms.
"My tinnitus always wants to be louder so it's really difficult in certain circumstances," he said.
"Mental health was a real issue for me.
"I didn't want to leave the house or want to be around too many people."
Five years on, Mr Weldon has now been fitted with a cochlear implant but said his tinnitus remained constant.
"What I've learnt these last five years is acceptance in having this condition does help you in some ways, although everyday is a challenge," he said.
Charlene Kerr, from Lurgan, developed tinnitus in 2022 after suffering hearing loss in her right ear.
She describes it as a constant white noise in her ear.
"It's really annoying at times," she said.
"Sometimes I can distract myself and forget about it but other times it's just like a hissing in my ear all the time."
'It isolates me'
The 49-year-old civil servant said experiencing severe tinnitus had sometimes left her feeling isolated.
"In social situations, I find it hard to hear and the tinnitus makes it worse," she said.
"It shies you away from things and you don't want to do things.
"There's times it's so distracting I say, 'my ear's bouncing, it's driving me crazy.'
"When you're in a social atmosphere and there's lots of people chatting, that increases the tinnitus and it isolates me more."
Tinnitus is more likely to affect people over the age of 55, which is why Tinnitus UK has warned an aging population could lead to an increase in those living with the condition.
While there is no cure, there are a number of things recommended for those with tinnitus.
These include reducing stress with meditation exercises and a technique called sound therapy.
Sound therapy uses sounds to distract from the intrusiveness of the condition.
'No quick fix'
The charity reports that some people have had suicidal thoughts because of the condition.
"It can be very distressing and can have a big impact quality of life, effecting mood, sleep and concentration," Nic Wray, from the charity, said.
"There isn't a quick fix although the techniques we know works, such as relaxation techniques, or using background sounds and sound therapy.
"They can take time and that's a bit of a journey and some days are better than others.
"Some people need to experiment with a number of things to have effective management of their tinnitus."