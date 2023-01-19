Stormont crisis: Politicians meet ahead of latest Stormont deadline
Northern Ireland's secretary of state will meet the Irish foreign minister in Dublin later, ahead of the deadline for restoring an executive at Stormont.
It expires at midnight and the government will then be obligated to call another election within 12 weeks.
Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
The DUP is refusing to re-enter power-sharing because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Currently, the latest an assembly poll can be held is 13 April 2023, meaning the government would need to call the election no later than early March.
Mr Heaton-Harris could instead choose to extend the deadline and delay an election, something he did back in November.
Writing in Thursday's Irish Times, he said he would "carefully assess all options" regarding what comes next and continue to talk to all parties before making any decisions.
Stormont high on conference agenda
Mr Heaton-Harris is due to meet the Irish Foreign Minister and Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin in Dublin later.
It will mark the latest session of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC).
Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker and the Republic's Justice Minister Simon Harris are among politicians who will also attend the BIIGC.
While the gathering usually deals with economic cooperation, political stability and security, developments on the Northern Ireland Protocol talks between London and Brussels are likely to be on the agenda.
The stalemate at Stormont and efforts to restore devolution will also feature.
There has been no functioning devolved government at Stormont since February 2022, after the DUP withdrew from the institutions in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
This protocol was designed to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish land border, but it has led to new checks on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin won the most seats in the last assembly election in May, entitling the party to nominate for the position of first minister.
What is the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference?
The BIIGC was established as part of the Good Friday Agreement to promote bilateral cooperation between the British and Irish governments. It deals with issues which are not devolved to Stormont.
It did not meet for 11 years between 2007 and 2018 but since reconvening has met twice a year.
The UK government is represented by the Northern Ireland secretary and Dublin's foreign minister represents the Republic's government.
Additional ministers from both administrations also attend.