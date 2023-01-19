Levelling up: £71m investment for 10 Northern Ireland projects
- Published
Ten projects across Northern Ireland have been allocated more than £71m from the UK government's Levelling Up Fund.
Among them is the transformation of the former Maghera High School into an industrial park and £20m for a new leisure centre in Enniskillen.
Belfast's renowned art-deco Strand Picturehouse will receive £4m.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the funding would help create new jobs and grow the economy.
The grants also include a £5.1m boost for 20 local rugby clubs.
The money is for things such as new female changing rooms, which are aimed at increasing women's participation in sport.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the investment in local infrastructure projects would help support economic growth and drive regeneration.
Levelling up is a UK government regional development plan.
It is aimed at improving economic performance outside the south-east of England.
The scheme is most closely associated with the north of England but is funding projects throughout the UK.
The other grants awarded are:
- £2.3m for Belfast International Airport to buy electric buses and deliver new sustainable fuel sources
- £9.8m for transformation projects in Bangor, including new waterfront gardens
- More than £6m for an upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities at Carnfunnock Country Park, County Antrim
- £2.8m and £8.1m towards new leisure centres at Camlough Lake, County Armagh, and Ballycastle, County Antrim
- £3.5m to expand and upgrade the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge, County Down