Rates: Bills could rise if councils not given extra financial support
- Published
Ratepayers could face a rise in their bills if extra financial support is not given to councils, the leaders of the main Stormont parties have warned.
They said they have "huge concern" that ratepayers will face further financial pressure if councils increase rates.
They called on Department of Communities permanent secretary Colum Boyle to increase financial support through the Rate Support Grant.
The senior politicians expressed their concerns in a joint letter.
It is signed by Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader.
It was also sent to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
In the letter, they said councils had been at the forefront in providing public services and employment but had been "devastated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy prices".
'Stark realities'
The party leaders said the "stark realities" facing the councils were outlined at a recent meeting of the Northern Ireland Local Government Association.
They warned that the Rate Support Grant last year amounted to £20m but councils were told in December the figure for next year will be just under £9m.
"This is a significant reduction which can only have a negative outcome for councils," wrote the party leaders.
"The negative impact will ultimately be paid for by those already struggling financially.
"We ask that immediate short-term financial assistance is provided to all councils and the Rate Support Grant is restored to recent year levels in order to help support councils and the rate payer through this difficult time."