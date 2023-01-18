Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
- Published
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information one month on from her murder.
The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December.
Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his family's 100% focus.
Three arrests have been made but but no one has been charged in connection with the murder.
"This has been an overwhelming response and we're grateful for everyone who has come in contact," said Declan.
"But obviously, we're a month on and the killer is still walking the streets. We need everybody to go again."
He added that the family have total confidence in the police and their investigation.
'I just screamed'
The brothers spoke to BBC News NI on Wednesday in an effort to keep a spotlight on the case so more people come forward with information.
They have both taken time off work to focus on the campaign for justice.
Ms McNally's younger brother Niall recounted how he found out about her death.
"It was me and my partner and we were in our house and got a phone call at about half five in the morning and I thought, 'a phone call at this time is not good news'," he said.
"My dad rang me and he was on the phone and he wouldn't tell me he said to just come around and I said: 'Just tell me who it is, tell me what's happened.'
"And then my mum screamed out that Natalie has died.
"Then I just screamed. They wouldn't need a phone call, they would've heard me," he added.
The brothers said the family are grateful for the support that has poured in from people across Craigavon, Lurgan and further afield.
Everton FC, who Ms McNally supported with the rest of her family, displayed a tribute to her during their match on Saturday.
"When we first got the photos through the tears started coming. Even though we knew it was happening it was still surreal to see it," Niall said.
Declan added: "We went to concerts and football matches and Gaelic matches together and we always loved them. You don't appreciate how special they are until you realise when we go next year, Natalie's not going to be there."
Officers believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had a pre-existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness has said the PSNI remained "absolutely steadfast" in trying to bring Ms McNally's murderer to justice.
CCTV footage of a murder suspect was released previously by police.
It shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday, 18 December and leaving again at 21:30.
The charity Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information about Ms McNally's killing.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan
SUNDAY 8 JANUARY
- Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's death
FRIDAY 13 JANUARY
- A 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Ms McNally's murder was released on bail