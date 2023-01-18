Coca-Cola creates 35 jobs with expansion of Lisburn plant
- Published
Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland is creating 35 permanent jobs as part of a £17m expansion of its Lisburn production facility.
The 4,500sq m extension at the Knockmore Hill site will take in manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.
Production at the expanded facility is set to begin in August.
Coca-Cola employs more than 750 people across the island of Ireland, including 450 at the Lisburn plant.
Miles Karemacher, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the extension demonstrated its "strong continued commitment to the island of Ireland and to our employees and the communities we serve here".
The development was announced on Wednesday at a reception with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
Mr Heaton-Harris said the continued investment by Coca-Cola HBC into its production facility was "testament to the great place Northern Ireland is to do business in".
"With over 80 years in the area, it's really positive to see Coca-Cola HBC's dedication to innovation and development in Northern Ireland, creating jobs and helping to strengthen the economy," he added.