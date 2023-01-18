Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day
Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day.
Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane.
Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due to the snow and freezing temperatures.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until noon.
Translink are advising passengers to expect some disruption to services. In a tweet it said there may delays and disruption to some Foyle Metro services, especially those on higher ground, and to services in Coleraine.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said it also anticipates disruption to its services on Wednesday.
Raymond Barr, an independent councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, told BBC Radio Foyle driving had been challenging early on Wednesday.
He made the journey to Strabane on the main Derry road before 07:00 GMT.
"It is passable but dangerous in parts, but secondary roads are treacherous."
Mr Barr said he had been inundated with complaints from people in the north west about the lack of gritting on the roads network
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said salting had been carried out across the "entire scheduled network" on Tuesday evening and again overnight in the early hours of Wednesday.
Roads Service engineer Peter McParland told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme said it had been another "very busy night" for its winter service teams.
He said "many of the drivers have been facing heavy snow showers along their routes".
"They have been working in shifts almost continually over the past couple of days, in many areas to try and keep the main road network open and passable, but it is fair to say that the situation does remain difficult, and the road temperatures are currently below freezing almost everywhere," he told BBC News NI.
He said despite the service's best efforts "you can't guarantee that roads are free of snow and ice at all times".
Anyone that has to travel on Wednesday, he said, should "leave lots of extra time for their journey and drive with extreme care".
He said drivers should be "extremely cautious" on the rural road network that has not been treated.
"Snow may be heaviest in the north, but right down to the south of the province and to the west, it is still very icy anyway, so please everyone take extra care if you have to travel," he said.
The department had been criticised on Tuesday for failing to respond adequately to the cold snap.
The Met Office said several centimetres of snow fell in some low level areas with five to 10cm in some higher areas on Tuesday.
Louise Coyle, from the Northern Ireland Rural Women's Network, lives outside Cookstown, County Tyrone - she said it was a "winter wonderland" to look at on Wednesday morning, but that the road conditions on Tuesday had been "absolutely treacherous".
"It's very clear that it has been a while since we have all had to think about how we drive when it is snowy and there were a lot of cars being abandoned - there was one particular hill I had to drive up and the four cars in front of me did not get up that hill and had to leave their cars and vans."
#GLE #238 #Sheepbridge The entrance to the #Sheepbridge #Newry Park & Ride has been severely restricted due to a vehicle crashing into the overhead barrier #snow pic.twitter.com/NhfNV4EJcP— Translink (@Translink_NI) January 18, 2023
Translink said the entrance to a park and ride in Newry, County Down, is restricted after an overhead barrier was damaged in a crash.
The Coleraine mountain road in County Londonderry was closed for a time on Tuesday evening with police turning drivers around on the Limavady side of the mountain.