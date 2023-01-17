Shane Whitla: Victim found in Lord Lurgan Park had been shot in alley
- Published
A father-of-four found dead at Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan last week had been shot in an alleyway close to his home before making his way to the park.
Police investigating the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla released CCTV footage on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said the footage showed that Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street
He said he then "made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died".
Mr Whitla was murdered on the evening of Thursday 12 January.
"Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back," Det Ch Insp Caldwell said.
"After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died.
"At this stage the two gunmen ran back through the alleyway on Woodville Street, one ahead of the other. They turn right, then left onto Victoria Street.
"This was a cowardly and despicable attack, which has taken a man's life and left a family, including four children, bereft."
He said the CCTV footage shows Mr Whitla leaving his house on Victoria Street and walking into Woodville Street where he walks into the entry.
"I believe the two gunmen were waiting for Shane and the CCTV shows these two people walk from Victoria Gardens and turn left onto Victoria Street, then into Woodville Street and into the entry seconds later after Shane," Det Ch Insp Caldwell said.
"Following the shooting, the gunmen can be seen running back out of the alleyway on Woodville Street onto Victoria Street. They then cross the road and go into Victoria Gardens.
"I'm asking you to take a good look at this footage. Do you recognise either of these men?"
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
Earlier, a 29-year-old man arrested by detectives was released on bail to allow for further inquiries.
Police had been granted more time to question the arrested 29-year-old on Saturday.
A £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.