PSNI: Emma Bond claims discrimination over 'perceived lack of resilience'
A former senior police officer believed she was discriminated against due to a "perceived lack of resilience", an employment tribunal has heard.
Emma Bond has brought a sex discrimination case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The former chief superintendent had raised concerns about officers working from home during the pandemic.
She was then served a notice for potential misconduct and later moved from her role as district commander.
It is the PSNI's position that she was relocated from her Londonderry post amid concerns for her welfare.
Giving evidence at the tribunal, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said he could see the "very strong impact" that the potential misconduct case had had on Ms Bond.
He said: "We saw an impact upon Emma of a very difficult circumstance. Those of us who have been under investigation know it's very difficult."
He said he was aware of an occasion when Ms Bond had become upset in the chief constable's office and that "may have influenced [his] view on her resilience".
Counsel for Ms Bond told the tribunal that a perceived lack of resilience was attributed to her because she was female - a position the PSNI rejects.
In a previous sitting of the tribunal, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the decision to relocate Ms Bond to the police training college in Belfast had been based on concerns for her welfare, as well as her professional advancement.
Ms Bond had raised concerns about officers failing to report for duty during a short period early in the pandemic - at a time when they believed they could be on standby at home.
After confronting them and delivering a "rollicking", complaints were made against her.
She was served a regulation 16 notice for potential misconduct. However, this was subsequently withdrawn after an independent review found it could not be upheld.