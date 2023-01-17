South West Acute Hospital public consultation launched
A public consultation has been launched into the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.
The consultation will run for 12 weeks and the outcome will be discussed at a board meeting in summer 2023.
The surgery was suspended at the end of last year.
The Western Health Trust said it was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff.
The consultation will consist of two virtual sessions, engagement sessions for staff and seven ticket-only public events.
The public session events are:
- Fermanagh Lakeland Forum - 30 January 18.30-20.30
- Castle Park Leisure Centre - 31 January 8.30-20.30
- Ecclesville Centre - 01 February 8.30-20.30
- Bawnacre Centre - 02 February 8.30-20.30
- Belcoo Community Centre - 07 February 8.30-20.30
- Owenkillew Centre - 08 February 8.30-20.30
- Omagh Leisure Complex - 09 February 8.30-20.30
One ticket will be allocated per person and the public can register to attend through the Western Trust website.
Western Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said: "I accept this will be a concerning time for the local population.
"I want to reassure people that our priority is to provide a safe, sustainable and effective emergency general surgery service for patients in the Western Trust area, ensuring safe services and the best outcomes for all patients.
"The main objective of this consultation is to see if an alternative viable means of delivering emergency general surgery at SWAH can be identified.
"We would encourage the public and our staff to respond to our consultation which is available on the trust's website or by contacting our Health Improvement Equality and Involvement office on 02871 865127."