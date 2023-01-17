Belfast firefighters attacked by stone-throwing youths
Firefighters came under attack from young people armed with stones as they responded to an electric box fire in Belfast.
Crews were called to the fire in Suffolk Road at 20:15 GMT on Monday.
Two fire engines from Springfield station were "attacked by youths with stones" when they arrived on the scene. Crews withdrew 10 minutes later.
One firefighter received a cut to his nose and damage was caused to two windows on one of the engines.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service described it as a senseless attack.
"Every time someone attacks our firefighters, they are making their own community less safe," the service said.
"We are aware that this sort of behaviour comes from a small minority.
"People deserve to feel safe in their communities and we'll continue working closely with community groups, statutory agencies and elected representatives to try and prevent attacks like this from happening again."