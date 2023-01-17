NI Economy: US consultancy Treliant creating 150 jobs in Belfast
- Published
A US-based financial services consultancy, Treliant, is creating 150 jobs in Belfast.
Treliant specialises in helping banks and similar businesses deal with regulatory and compliance issues.
The Belfast operation grew out of the locally-founded business Vox Financial Partners which Treliant bought in 2021.
The investment is being supported with a £750,000 grant from Invest NI. The jobs will be added over the next three years, with 40 already in place.
Terry Robinson, head of Treliant's capital market business, said it was looking to recruit graduates with both legal and non-legal degrees including IT.
Mr Robinson said Belfast now has a "critical mass" of financial services in the city, which meant there is a talent pool to recruit from.
But he said the tight labour market meant that salaries are increasing and adding to cost pressures across the sector.
'Not the time' to discuss review
Invest NI interim chief executive Mel Chittock said the organisation has worked with the business since 2017 and helped it more than double its workforce in 2020.
At a launch event, Mr Chittock declined to answer questions on last week's damning independent review of Invest NI.
The review found "profound divisions" at the top of Invest NI are having a damaging impact on the organisation.
Mr Chittock told BBC News NI: "The independent review was only published last week.
"The review itself, we need to take time to consider what the outcome will be.
"This is not the time and place to talk about that review."
Mr Chittock said he would respond "in due course" which he said would be "in the next days and weeks".
Earlier on Tuesday, figures emerged that showed that Northern Ireland's jobs market has remained reasonably strong despite the economy entering recession in the third quarter of 2022.