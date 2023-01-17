Domestic abuse: Calls up on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve
The number of domestic abuse calls made to the police on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve in Northern Ireland has gone up, latest figures show.
Domestic abuse incident figures from 24 November 2022 to 2 January 2023 were released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Tuesday.
A total of 3,604 calls were made to police over the six-week period.
On Christmas Day, police received 110 calls from victims and concerned loved ones - up 10% on the previous year.
On New Year's Eve, there were 106 calls, 5% more than in 2021.
"Although these figures are shocking, we know that a large number of incidents still go unreported to police and we will continue to encourage all victims to reach out to us for help," said Det Supt Lindsay Fisher.
"Behind each one of the statistics is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.
"We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice."
'No place in society'
She said 753 people had been arrested for domestic abuse offences, an increase of nearly 15% on last year's figure.
A total of 340 of those arrests resulted in a charge, up nearly 17% on the 2021 figure.
"Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of Police Service of Northern Ireland's top priorities," she said.
Police have stressed that domestic abuse is not only physical - it includes threatening, controlling, violent or abusive behaviour.
People affected by such abuse can contact police by dialling 101 or, in an emergency, 999.
If it is an emergency and the caller has dialled 999 but cannot speak, then police offer what is known as the "silent solution".
The caller needs to stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator's queries.
A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.