Shane Whitla: Man arrested over Lurgan murder
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Shane Whitla, 39, died after he was shot a number of times, including once in the back, at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday.
Police described the father-of-four's murder as brutal.
Earlier, a 29-year-old man arrested by detectives was released on bail to allow for further inquiries.
Police had been granted more time to question the arrested 29-year-old on Saturday.
A £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.