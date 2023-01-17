Shane Whitla: Man arrested over Lurgan murder released on bail
A 29-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, County Armagh, has been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.
Mr Whitla, 39, died after he was shot a number of times, including once in the back, at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday.
Police described the father-of-four's murder as brutal.
They had been granted more time to question the arrested 29-year-old on Saturday.
They said their investigation continues.
A £20,000 reward for information on the death Mr Whitla has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.