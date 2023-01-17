Northern Ireland most cash heavy part of UK - report
Northern Ireland is the most cash heavy part of the UK, according to the ATM network Link.
The company reported that banking customers in Northern Ireland withdrew an average of £2,266 in 2022, up from £2,070 in 2021.
The UK average in 2022 was £1,564.
Link said it does not believe the use of cash machines will return to pre-pandemic levels, partly explained by a rise in the number of fee-charging units.
In 2020, customers in Northern Ireland withdrew an average of £2,931.
Graham Mott, Link's director of strategy, said very few people are completely cashless in their money use.
"We also know that people are visiting cash machines less often, but on average take out more cash," he continued.
Money budgeting
Scott Kennerley, director of financial services at the Consumer Council, said there has been a trend over a number of years showing Northern Ireland consumers use cash more that their Great Britain counterparts.
"Our higher use of cash could be for a number of reasons such as trying to budget or being less confident with our money," he explained.
"Having the cash in your hand and knowing what you have left to spend can sometimes be a simple way of budgeting, which is increasingly important to people in the current climate."
Mr Mott added that UK-wide figures revealed more than five million people "rely on access to cash and face-to-face banking services".