Derry suspected gas explosion threw woman into hallway
An 82-year-old woman injured in a suspected gas explosion at her home was propelled from the kitchen into her hallway by the force of the blast, her daughter has said.
Nell Smith had been making a cup of tea at her home in Londonderry on Saturday at the time.
She is recovering in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Her daughter Deborah McCafferty said her mum was comfortable and "doing very well considering".
The incident happened at the house in Kylemore Park about 11:50 GMT on Saturday.
"We are waiting to see the extent of her burns," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"She is having flashbacks at night, not sleeping very well, that is to be expected.
"She is 82 years old but is fiercely independent, has the mind of a 30-year-old - she knows exactly what happened."
"My understanding is she had gone into the kitchen to make a cup of tea, filled the kettle, put it on, walked back out and as far as I know there was a blast.
"She was thrown out into the hall."
Mrs Smith's daughter said her mother's neighbours - including a retired fire fighter and two nurses - came to her aid.
"We are so grateful for their prompt action," said Mrs McCafferty.
"She had to be lifted out for her safety, they put wet towels over her legs - it will hopefully have great impact on her healing.
"We are so indebted to them, so thankful".
Mrs Smith was treated at the scene and then taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in the city before being transferred to hospital in Belfast.
'Glass shards'
Mrs Smith had moved to the area about five weeks ago.
Her daughter said she "felt blessed to have such wonderful neighbours even before this incident".
Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney was among those who went to the scene after the explosion on Saturday.
"It could have been much, much worse," he said.
"The damage to the house was extensive, the rear of the property in particular had essentially blown out.
"Glass shards had went through the hedge and entered the rear of the properties further down."