North Belfast: John Stewart Moore, 80, dies after being hit by car
An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in north Belfast.
It happened on the Antrim Road near the junction with Duncairn Gardens at about 07:00 GMT.
John Stewart Moore, who was from the north Belfast area, died at the scene, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Officers appealed for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time, including drivers who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.