Dunmurry man appears in court after west Belfast kidnap assault
A 30-year-old father-of-five has appeared in court over numerous offences relating to a kidnapping and assault in west Belfast on Saturday.
Michael Kevin Cooke, of St Gall's Avenue in Belfast, appeared via video link at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.
The charges include kidnap, causing actual bodily harm, possession of a crossbow, burglary with intent to steal and possession of a class C drug.
He was refused bail and will appear back in court on 13 February.
The court heard the incident on 14 January was related to an argument over a drug debt.
A detective told the court how a member of the public alerted police that she saw a man being "forced into a Citroen Berlingo van" around the Upper Dunmurry Lane area after he was "dragged across the pavement".
Officers were able to obtain dash cam footage to trace the van's registration number, which was registered to Mr Cooke.
When police went to the defendant's house, the court was told he became "aggressive" with them.
A search of the van revealed a crossbow, while police retrieved a key to the front door of the victim's home from Mr Cooke.
A further search of his parent's address uncovered a SIM card allegedly taken from the victim.
Police said they were contacted by the alleged victim of the kidnapping later that evening who said he was walking along Upper Dunmurry Lane when a van pulled up.
He said that Mr Cooke had been driving the van when a man in the passenger seat forced him into the boot, where both men "started to punch and headbutt him".
"The other suspect pointed a crossbow at him and said 'I will shoot you in the head right now'," said the officer.
The court heard that the men drove the victim to his mother's house "to ask his mother for £500 for money that was owed" but no cash was available.
The victim was taken back to the van and assaulted again, before being driven to his home and beaten once more. His television and SIM car were then stolen.
A defence solicitor said the defendant accepted the gravity and seriousness of the matter, stressing that his client had a "limited record" with no convictions for violence.
Objecting to a proposed bail address in Downpatrick, County Down, the detective said police were concerned about further offences and witness interference.
"This seems to be an argument over a drug debt… and we are worried about the safety of the injured party," he told the court.
Highlighting that Mr Cooke's alleged accomplice is still at large, District Judge Rosie Watters said she "did not think this is the time to be considering bail", adding that she was concerned about the complainant's safety.