Newry: Priest 'shocked to the core' after church damaged
A priest said he was left "shocked to the core" after six windows in his church and four of an outside toilet were smashed.
The Church of the Sacred Heart in Dublin Road in Cloghogue, just outside Newry was vandalised overnight between Thursday and Friday.
Police were alerted to the incident at about 09:00 GMT on Friday.
Father Richard Naughton said he was distraught and that it was the first time anything like this had happened.
He said the windows would require specialist repair which would cost thousands of pounds.
"The church is a beautiful church, there are elements which make it so beautiful," he said.
Police have asked for anyone with information or who witnesses suspicious behaviour around the time of the incident to contact them.