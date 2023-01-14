Londonderry: Car driven at officer before police vehicle rammed
Two police officers escaped injury after a vehicle was driven straight at one of them before ramming a police car in Londonderry on Friday.
The incident happened at about 21:10 GMT at the junction of the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road.
Police on patrol stopped a maroon Volvo S60, which they believed had been driving erratically earlier that day.
The driver reversed at speed, narrowly missing one of the officers before driving straight towards them.
The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, before the Volvo rammed the police car with the other officer inside.
The suspect then fled the scene in the direction of Whitehouse Road.
Appealing for information, Isnp McDermott said: "This was a reckless incident which put the lives of two police officers at risk, not to mention the potential of serious harm for any members of the public in the vicinity."